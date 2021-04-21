A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health WorldSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Herpes infection possibly linked to COVID-19 vaccine, study says

'We can say it might be a trigger in some patients'

Published April 20, 2021 at 8:06pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- Herpes infections may be a side effect of a COVID-19 vaccine, experts have revealed.

Scientists in Israel identified six cases in a new study of patients developing a skin rash known as herpes zoster — or shingles — after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, according to a study in the Rheumatology journal.

Herpes zoster starts off as a small, itchy skin rash, but if left untreated, it could cause nerve damage and pain, the Jerusalem Post reported.

