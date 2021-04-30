Hey, lefties: If America's so racist, when are you leaving?

"Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country."

That's what Sen. Tim Scott said in his rebuttal to Joe Biden's dismal, feeble and racist address to Congress the other night.

Why was it racist?

In fairness, Tim Scott was not labeling Joe Biden's speech racist. I AM. Joseph Farah is. I'm making the case that Joe Biden demonstrated his own overt racism directly before the American people and the Congress of the United States.

"And, we won't ignore what our own intelligence agencies have determined – the most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today is from white supremacist terrorism," he said.

The most lethal threat to the homeland today? Is that what Joe Biden really believes? America must be one horrible nation in Joe Biden's eyes. If he believes it's the No. 1 threat to America – beyond China, North Korea and Iran – he must believe American is despicable, a truly racist state, a white supremacist haven.

Secondly, he said, "We have all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of black America."

I haven't seen the knee of injustice on the neck of black America in my whole life – and I'm 67 years old. The closest thing I've seen was when I was 11 years old and was astonished to find segregated water fountains, lunch counters and hotels in some far deep South states. I was sickened by the sight. But it was some of Joe Biden's friends who were responsible for those policies! At that time the Republicans had not yet finished their work eliminating Jim Crow.

He added, "My fellow Americans, we have to come together. To rebuild trust between law enforcement and the people they serve. To root out systemic racism in our criminal justice system."

Systemic racism? It's a vestige of Joe Biden's daydreams. There's no threat of systematic racism in America – except from the new Democratic Party, with its quota systems and inner-city school systems that have become scandals of neglect.

Tim Scott said, "It's backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination, and it's wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present."

That's what Joe Biden and his party have done with every waking hour since assuming office – to hide behind a veil of "caring," paternalism and even the neo-Marxism of Black Lives Matter. That's what Sen. Scott was arguing when he said, "I have experienced the pain of discrimination. I get called Uncle Tom and the N-word by progressives, by liberals."

The Democrats are fond of calling the U.S. Senate's filibuster a "Jim Crow relic."

"The same filibuster that the Democrats used to kill my police reform bill last year has not suddenly become a racist relic," Tim Scott said. "Race is not a political weapon to settle every issue the way one side wants."

I, too, have been called a "white supremacist." It's a hateful phrase – one the Democrats and their friends in the "tech tyranny" have embraced because all their enemies can be lumped in with one nasty expletive. It includes Donald J. Trump, of course, and probably Dr. Ben Carson and even Tim Scott.

When Joe Biden uses it, he's calling all Trump's enemies by the same name. Instead of calling them "Deplorables," what Hillary Clinton called them, Biden and company have adopted a more potent term of derision – "white supremacist."

But it's not just Joe Biden. He's an empty shell. He always wanted to be the president, and they have picked a guy who filled the part – almost. He represents those who want to "divide" Americans. It's just what they do. Call them, for lack of a better term, "the ruling class."

Here's what you do to smoke them out – when they call your country, which you love, "racist" or "systemically racist."

Ask them where they're headed. If you hate America, where are you going? If you think America is "systematically racist," what's holding you back? Why aren't you leaving? Why have you not left yet? When are you planning to leave? Where do you want to go? Where's a better place than this? If America is not the greatest place in the world – or even close to it – what is?

Hopefully, that will shut them up.

