Hidden video: Network exec brags, 'We got Trump out'

An executive for CNN has been caught on video confessing that the network ran with "propaganda" during President Trump's first term in office to convince voters to oppose him, and the network succeeded.

It is CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester who said, "Look what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out. I am 100% going to say it, and I 100% believe that if it wasn't for CNN, I don't know that Trump would have got voted out … I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that."

Chester boasted of bringing in "medical people to tell a story that was all speculation" about Trump's health – "that he was neurologically damaged, and he was losing it."

"We were creating a story there that we didn't know anything about. That's what -- I think that’s propaganda," he said in a video released by James O'Keefe's Project Veritas.

It was the other way for Democrat candidate Joe Biden, who at nearly 80 years old repeatedly has flubbed speech lines, forgotten names, forgotten institutions like the Defense Department, mixed up the names of his grandchildren, and sometimes simply has trailed off a speech because he apparently doesn't know what comes next.

For him, Chester said, "We would always show shots of him jogging and that [he’s] healthy, you know, and him in aviator shades. Like you paint him as a young geriatric."

The next agenda for CNN, he confirmed, is global warming.

"They've already announced in our office that once the public is -- will be open to it -- we're going to start focusing mainly on climate," he said. "It's going to be our [CNN’s] focus. Like our focus was to get Trump out of office, right? Without saying it, that's what it was, right? So, our next thing is going to be for climate change awareness."

Project Veritas released the video as "Part 1" of its work on CNN, with Chester admitting "that his network engaged in propaganda to benefit Biden’s candidacy during the 2020 election to the detriment of then-President Trump."

The organization, which does undercover video investigations, explained Chester claimed "COVID-19 media coverage" should be coming to an end soon, so that the network could focus on "climate."

What will that be like?

Chester explained, "I don't know. I'm not sure. I have a feeling that it’s going to be like, constantly showing videos of decline in ice, and weather warming up, and like the effects it’s having on the economy…"

That decision would come from, Chester said, "[Jeff] Zucker."

After the pandemic gets "beat to death," he said, "Climate change can take years, so they'll [CNN will] probably be able to milk that quite a bit."

What will the message be?

Fear, Chester said.

"Fear sells,” he explained.

