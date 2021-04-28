High stakes: Last chance to restore America's free elections

I know what MSNBC's Rachel Maddow is afraid of. It's no secret what she's fear-mongering her audiences with. She realizes what the stakes are in the election audit in Arizona.

She's afraid the curtain will be pulled back to unveil the darkest chapter in America's history with free elections. Nothing short of that.

This is where the battle is – even though some networks are paying more attention to Joe Biden's first speech to Congress.

Regarding the Arizona reckoning, what Maddow and other fake news hosts were predicting was nothing short of Armageddon.

She warned recently that supporters of President Donald J. Trump will use the process to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election "in a way that none of their failed lawsuits in the past have been able to do."

Failed lawsuits? What failed lawsuits?

There were no failed lawsuits – only some court cases that were thrown out for standing, rightly or wrongly.

Maddow also called members of the Arizona Senate "conspiracy theorists" for their efforts to recount votes in Arizona.

The problem was previous recounts did not get into uncovering the evidence of fraud – ineligible voters, ghost voters, illegal-alien votes that were recounted twice without any discretion, expectation or fears.

"The Democrats are 'swarming' the Great State of Arizona trying to get the Forensic Election Audit stopped, because only they know exactly what they've done, and they understand Voter Fraud far better than anyone," Trump said in a statement. "This could be Voter Fraud at the highest level. Don't think that Arizona is the only State. Much more to come!"

Wednesday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Martin, who was assigned to the case on Monday after the first judge recused himself, denied the Democrats' request to stop the election audit.

The audit will not change the results of the presidential election, as officials in the state have already certified Biden's fraudulent "victory" results. Arizona Senate President Karen Fann insisted in a radio interview that the audit is meant to restore trust in the system and influence potential changes to the law.

"When you've got half of the people that do not trust the electoral system anymore, rightly or wrongly so, if they have questions, who is responsible for answering these questions? How do we put election integrity back into our system? And that's only what this has been about," she said.

We may never have a free election again! In fact, we won't – until we get to the bottom of what happened in 2020.

Arizona leads inevitably to Georgia – and then on to Pennsylvania and Michigan and Nevada and Wisconsin – maybe even Virginia and New Mexico.

So what is Rachel Maddow afraid of? Is she afraid that we're going to overturn the whole national election? Or is she afraid we might learn how they perpetrated the biggest election fraud ever? And what are the hosts and guests on CNN and other networks afraid of? Why are they resorting to hysteria, rage, insanity?

And why is Fox News not even paying attention to the Arizona audit? Why are they pretending nothing is happening here?

Something's happening here, all right.

Ordinary Americans are holding their leaders accountable. Nay, they are being leaders, and they are going to continuing being leaders. They realize we don't have any choice in our system of government. This is the state of our nation we've been left with.

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

Do we find out what really happened – or not? Of course we do!

We're not going to learn anything from Joe Biden's address. Perhaps instead we should give the Declaration of Independence a fresh read.

But first things first.

It's been nearly six months since we cast our ballots on Nov. 3, 2020.

When are we going to find out who actually won the election?

