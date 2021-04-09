A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hikers evacuated as Iceland volcano unleashes new lava stream

3rd fissure opens in 3-week-old eruption

Published April 9, 2021 at 5:17pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Lava poured out of a new fissure at an Icelandic volcano earlier this week near the capital Reykjavik, according to AFP. This is the third fissure to open in the nearly three-week-old volcanic eruption.

The Icelandic Department of Emergency Management announced an immediate evacuation of hikers in the area for fear of more volcanic activity in the coming days. The latest fissure has yet to affect air traffic at nearby Keflavik Airport.

The new fissure vent, also known as a volcanic fissure, comes as two fissures opened up around 700 meters from the initial eruption last month.

