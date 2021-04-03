Homes selling faster than ever even as prices rise to all-time highs

(FOX BUSINESS) – Homes are getting snatched off the market at a record pace despite rising home prices and mortgage rates, according to a new Redfin report.

About 59% of homes that went under contract had an accepted offer within two weeks of hitting the market, an all-time high since the real estate brokerage began tracking the data in 2012.

In the week ending on March 28, 61% of homes sold in two weeks or less, according to the data. Meanwhile, just under half of all homes, about 47%, that went under contract accepted an offer within one week, an increase from 33% from a year ago.

