A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hunky animal shelter worker hilariously gets more attention than the animals he posts for adoption

'Is Zac looking for a forever home too?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 24, 2021 at 11:52am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(UPLIFTING TODAY) – Last week, the city of Wichita Falls, Texas celebrated animal control officer appreciation week. Each day they highlighted an officer and a dog that was eligible for adoption on their Facebook page.

On Wednesday, the shelter highlighted officer Zackry Majewski and a beautiful husky named Sky. The caption on the photo read almost like a personal want ad, saying of Majewski “He has a great compassion for the animals in our care. He is especially fond of huskies and can always be found snuggling with a puppy in the shelter. On his time off Zac enjoys hiking and listening to Country Music.”

Comments came pouring in on the photo – over 13,000 to date – with most of them hilariously directed at the handsome officer instead of the pretty pup at his side. One commenter said “Is Zac looking for a forever home too??” and another stating “Is Zachary available for foster? I’ve tried the whole “adoption” thing with guys but it seems like I’m made better for fostering them before they go off to their forever homes.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden's son-in-law benefited from loan program 'Big Guy' bashed
Sorority accused member of racism after she anonymously criticized woke agenda, then they learned she's not white
Indiana school district uses Chauvin verdict to push anti-racism on students
33 California colleges to require vaccine cards to attend in-person classes
Americans do not want the woke racism our schools are peddling
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×