Hunky animal shelter worker hilariously gets more attention than the animals he posts for adoption

(UPLIFTING TODAY) – Last week, the city of Wichita Falls, Texas celebrated animal control officer appreciation week. Each day they highlighted an officer and a dog that was eligible for adoption on their Facebook page.

On Wednesday, the shelter highlighted officer Zackry Majewski and a beautiful husky named Sky. The caption on the photo read almost like a personal want ad, saying of Majewski “He has a great compassion for the animals in our care. He is especially fond of huskies and can always be found snuggling with a puppy in the shelter. On his time off Zac enjoys hiking and listening to Country Music.”

Comments came pouring in on the photo – over 13,000 to date – with most of them hilariously directed at the handsome officer instead of the pretty pup at his side. One commenter said “Is Zac looking for a forever home too??” and another stating “Is Zachary available for foster? I’ve tried the whole “adoption” thing with guys but it seems like I’m made better for fostering them before they go off to their forever homes.”

