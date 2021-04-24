Indiana school district uses Chauvin verdict to push anti-racism on students

(FREE BEACON) – A public school district outside Indianapolis claimed racial division is "embedded in the fabric" of the United States and endorsed the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of Derek Chauvin’s conviction.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools officials on Tuesday emailed parents a document containing tips for coping with trauma and links to racial equity resources for children. The email was sent just hours after Chauvin, an ex-Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty of murdering George Floyd. Floyd’s death in May 2020 sparked months of anti-police protests across the country.

The email, which did not mention Floyd, claimed that all students "benefit from an anti-racism education." The district also condemned the American judicial system, which according to the email forces minority and white parents to "[prepare] their children for the two Americas."

Read the full story ›