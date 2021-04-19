The 'Insurrection' that wasn't

The D.C. coroner listed the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol shooting death of Ashli Babbitt as a "homicide."

Oddly, it was the only death so ruled. Even more oddly, we may never know who fired the one and only shot during the so-called "Insurrection." The only thing we know is she was shot in the chest by an unnamed federal officer.

Once again, it's proof that there are two standards of justice in America. One is the kind of justice that's for Ashli Babbitt – someone who was unarmed, not posing a danger to anyone, an Air Force veteran, who was killed in cold blood without a warning shot, without warning words expressed by the federal officer, surrounded by other heavily armed cops without apparently a concern about Babbitt.

That she was summarily shot and killed in the U.S. Capitol defied explanation.

We've experienced a lot of violence in the last year. Think about it. Just think of the high-profile death of George Floyd. We know about the victims as well as the police. Why the secrecy, the protection, the different standards, the surreptitious nature of one death?

During an investigation that appears to have been conducted under hush-hush conditions, it was determined there wasn't "sufficient evidence to support criminal prosecution" of the officer who shot Ashli.

Federal prosecutors reportedly examined video footage on social media, interviewed the officer and other witnesses, gathered evidence from the scene and studied autopsy results, officials said.

Compare this the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis.

In case of the death of Babbitt, we can't know the shooter's name. Initially, we didn't even know what agency he belonged to.

I remember another unexplained death by the hands of Capitol Police and Secret Service – a young black woman by the name of Miriam Carey who made a wrong turn near the White House. How many shots were fired is still a mystery. How her child in the back seat survived is a miracle.

It points out how uneven the justice system is.

But the Capitol Police is not required to release the names of officers involved in any shooting. That's justice Nancy Pelosi-style.

With the war on police in full swing, the Capitol Police are a different story.

So who was this officer that killed Ashli? Is he still on the job?

Nunya business. That's how "transparent" are the rules in Washington, D.C.

"The shooting of Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6, 2021 by an unidentified U.S. Capitol Police Officer was an unjustified use of deadly force which violated her constitutional rights," said attorney Terrell N. Roberts. "It is clear from video footage that Ashli did not pose a danger to the officer, or any other person, when she was shot. Ashli was unarmed. She did not assault anyone. She did not threaten to harm anyone. There was no excuse for taking her life."

Roberts said that it's "a universal law enforcement standard" that police officers are not supposed to use more force than is required to subdue a suspect or "accomplish a lawful purpose," noting that Babbitt was small in stature at 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds and speculating that she could have been arrested "by a single officer with a set of handcuffs."

"At the time of the shooting, there were over a half-dozen police officers in close proximity to the Speaker's door where Ashli was standing. Some of those officers had just allowed protesters access to the door by stepping aside," the attorney added.

"Other officers, dressed in full tactical gear, stood among the protesters just a few feet behind the door. Still, others stood casually at the opposite end of the Speaker's Lobby, unconcerned with the activities of Ashli and the protesters around her. All of these officers were in a position to have aided in the apprehension of Ashli if it was necessary. Given her background as a 14-year veteran of the Air Force, it is likely that Ashli would have complied with simple verbal commands, thereby making the use of any force unnecessary," he added.

Roberts noted further that the officer who shot her never made any attempt to actually arrest her, "nor did he call on his fellow officers to arrest her." Rather, he simply fired at her, striking her in the chest, an account corroborated by people who were there at the time, as well as video of the incident.

"Witnesses confirm that the officer did not give Ashli a single verbal warning prior to firing. In fact, Ashli was not even aware that the officer was present, as he was located in the doorway of a room off to the side of her field of vision," Roberts said.

"To date, the officer who shot Ashli has not been identified. Neither the Capitol Police nor any other governmental authority has given an account of the facts surrounding the shooting," he continued.

Remember what I said: Different kinds of justice for different kinds of people. Vastly different.

There are still people who remain in jail for this so-called "Insurrection." They were arrested weeks ago, months ago. They are in solitary confinement. Nobody talks about this in Joe Biden's America.

And nobody talks about Ashli Babbitt's killer.

