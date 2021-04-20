A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Joe Biden says Chauvin jury needs to reach 'right' verdict

'The evidence is overwhelming'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published April 20, 2021 at 2:42pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

President Joe Biden talks to members of the press in the State Dining Room of the White House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, after delivering remarks during a COVID-19 announcement. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

President Joe Biden on Tuesday commented on the trial of Derek Chauvin, saying the jury needs to reach the "right" verdict.

"The evidence is overwhelming," he said.

However, his press secretary insisted he wasn't really weighing in on the case.

Jen Psaki was asked why Biden, since he has talked about the importance of an independent judiciary, would comment while the jury is deliberating.

TRENDING: Poll: Stunning number say Biden suffers 'cognitive ailment'

She replied, "I don't think he would see it as weighing in on the verdict."

To which the reporter responded, "He did call for the 'right verdict,' though."

Is Joe Biden's statement about the 'right' verdict proper?

The president said Tuesday: "I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict. Which is – I think it's overwhelming in my view."

Biden said he wouldn't have commented except for the fact that "the jury was sequestered now."

Psaki denied that Biden was seeking a particular verdict.

"He was conveying what many people are feeling across the country, which is compassion for the family," she said.

After the verdict, she said, the president likely will have more to say.

"I expect that he will weigh in more, further, once there is a verdict and I'm not going to provide additional analysis on what he meant," Psaki said.

She said Biden has followed the trial closely and called George Floyd's brother, Philonise, on Monday.

The president's comments came amid controversy over Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters' call for Chauvin to be found guilty and for Black Lives Matter protesters to be "more confrontational."

Asked Monday about Waters' remarks, Psaki said the congresswoman "has provided further clarification of her own remarks and I would certainly point you to that."

Psaki also said Biden wants "peace" after the trial verdict.

"He also understands this is an extremely painful moment for many people in this country who are exhausted, who are tired of seeing one person after another lose their life at the hands of law enforcement. He's aware of that and the need for reform," she said.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Joe Biden says Chauvin jury needs to reach 'right' verdict
Media's slanted stories could 'contribute' to rioting, says constitutional expert
Poll: Stunning number say Biden suffers 'cognitive ailment'
Female authors protest when man nominated for 'Women's Prize'
Biden: There are no more 'illegal aliens' in America
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×