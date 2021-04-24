Joy Behar calls Caitlyn Jenner 'he' on national television

(RED STATE) – On The View, Joy Behar served up something not much heard on network TV.

As you likely know, California’s oft-maligned (and, possibly, soon-to-be-recalled) Gavin Newsom has a new challenger: Ladies and gentlemen, I give you potential Gov. Jenner. Caitlyn certainly splashes some color onto the political scene.

Personally, I love the move — the worst thing about politics as usual is…politics as usual. Where will Caitlyn’s official filing leave those who hate Republicans but hold to identity politics? Apropos, on Friday, Joy and the gang discussed Caitlyn’s candidacy. The woman went rogue: She called Caitlyn — formerly Bruce — “he.” Multiple times.

