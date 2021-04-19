A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CommentaryIN MEMORIAM
Judith Reisman: The courageous woman who took on Kinsey

Robert Knight eulogizes researcher who exposed the detrimental effect of pornography

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 19, 2021 at 6:51pm
(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- Somewhere in the pits of Hades, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner probably is celebrating as best he can. Perhaps the porn magnate will be allowed a spritzer of hot vinegar.

Or maybe he gave his life to the Lord moments before he died in 2017 and isn’t in the netherworld. Nobody knows the state of anyone else’s soul except God.

Anyway, Mr. Hefner’s greatest earthly foe has died. Judith Reisman, Ph.D., passed away on April 9, two days short of her 86th birthday. Details are murky, but she reportedly was found at her office desk.

Mrs. Reisman should be far better known for her work than she is at present. She exposed legendary sex researcher Alfred C. Kinsey as a predatory fraud in her 1990 book with Ed Eichel, “Kinsey, Sex and Fraud,” and compiled a study showing how Playboy, Penthouse and Hustler magazines had frequently used child porn imagery.

WND News Services
