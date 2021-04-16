A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Kamala Harris: 'Black women are dying in childbirth because of racism'

'Systemic racial inequities' killing off African American women

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 16, 2021 at 2:14pm
(NEON NETTLE) – Kamala Harris has claimed that black American women are dying during childbirth because of "racism." Speaking Tuesday, Harris said that "systemic racial inequities" are killing off black women as they give birth.

"Black women in our country are facing a maternal health crisis," Harris said in a statement from the White House. "Black women are 2-3 times more likely to die in connection with childbirth than other women. ... We know the primary reasons why – systemic racial inequities and implicit bias – and the consequences are both very real.”

However, Harris failed to mention the health problems black women have entering pregnancy. Women who are overweight or obese can also suffer from diabetes which increases the chance of having a heart attack, stroke, or preeclampsia.

