Ken Cuccinelli: Border surge a 'prelude' to Democratic voter boost

Ken Cuccinelli, the former Virginia attorney general who served in the Department of Homeland Security under President Trump, says there's a reason for the surge in illegal immigrants coming across the southern border.

To create a surge in registered Democratic voters.

In a commentary published at Real Clear Politics, he noted that while tens of thousands of illegal migrants are entering the United States, Congress is working on several pieces of legislation.

One would provide amnesty for entering the country illegally and another would establish automatic voter registration. And then voter ID requirements would be banned, said Cuccinelli, a former deputy director of DHS.

All together, he said, the moves would make it virtually impossible to stop illegal immigrants from voting.

Cuccinelli said the "Biden effect," the president's invitation to illegal migrants, has "brought us the worst month of illegal activity on our southern border in decades – perhaps the worst ever – with over 171,000 illegal aliens invading our country at the invitation of President Biden."

He said "it is important to take a step back and ask why the administration is doing this."

"Why sideline law enforcement and attempt to halt deportations? Why resume the practice of 'catch-and-release' whereby illegal aliens are set free in the U.S. with a 'promise' to appear in court? Why strip away humanitarian safeguards that open the floodgates to mass migration and cede control of our border back to the cartels’ human trafficking, child smuggling, and drug operations, virtually overnight? "

It's not a secret, he said.

The "radical left" is pushing two amnesty bills through Congress along with HR1, "a radical rewrite of our election laws to throw the door wide open to fraud in every state in America under the guise of 'voting rights,'" he said.

The bill would force states "to register many of the illegal aliens now crossing our border to vote," he said.

States would be required to automatically register to vote every adult that comes into contact with a state agency. That requirement would hold whether it’s the DMV giving out driver’s licenses or IDs, the public health department delivering vaccines, or the local government delivering a zoning permit or welfare benefits, he said.

It "sets up an entire system that virtually ensures that millions of illegal aliens will be registered to vote," he said.

"And once they are registered to vote, it is virtually impossible to stop them from voting illegally, especially when H.R. 1 also eliminates voter I.D. requirements!

"This is how their voter registration scheme works. It’s all part of the plan, and in the end, the voices of millions of legal American voters get diluted," he warned.

