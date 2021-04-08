A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Ketchup packet shortage?

Condiment in high demand for take-out food

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 8, 2021 at 11:46am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – Ketchup packets are the next COVID-19-related nationwide shortage. America's most popular condiment, ketchup packets, are in short supply at restaurants across the country, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The shortage materialized over the last year as public health orders forced restaurants to close or limit indoor dining, which resulted in a boom in takeout orders. There were also health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that advised restaurants to "avoid using or sharing items that are reusable such as menus, condiments and any other food containers" to prevent the spread of the virus. More specifically, the CDC recommended eateries to use "single-serving condiments," such as individual packets.

Numerous regulations and or advisories sent ketchup packet prices surging, up more than 13% since the beginning of the pandemic. Heinz, the largest producer who controls 70% of the US condiment market, was overwhelmed by demand, and this is how the shortage was sparked.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Florida Senate passes college 'Intellectual Freedom and Viewpoint Diversity' bill
Christian university takes on voting irregularities
What is anti-racism program actually teaching K-12 students?
Discarded masks causing major environmental crisis
Massive island ritual site discovered in Scotland
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×