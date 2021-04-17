Doing laundry 'highlight of week' for third of Americans beyond bored from pandemic isolation

(STUDY FINDS) – Many Americans are sorting their clothes, packing their bags, and can’t wait – to go to the laundromat? A new study finds things some considered mundane before the pandemic are now becoming the highlights of our weeks.

A survey of 2,005 Americans discovered nearly a third (32%) say the simple chore of doing laundry has become the highlight of their entire week. Sixty-nine percent say that after spending so much time indoors, any new experience at all feels like a thrill.

The study, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Apple Vacations and Secrets Resorts & Spas, examined just how cooped up people have been over the past year during COVID. Researchers find 44 percent say grocery shopping is now a surprisingly exciting moment in their lives. Thirty-five percent admit that filling up their gas tank now gives them a thrill like never before.

