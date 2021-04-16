At least 8 dead in shooting at FedEx facility

(FOX NEWS) -- Indianapolis police said at least 8 people were shot and killed at a FedEx facility near the airport Thursday night and 'multiple' others have injuries.

The alleged shooter also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Genae Cook said during an early morning news conference.

At least four people were hospitalized, including one person with critical injuries. Two others were treated at the scene and released. No law enforcement officers were injured.

