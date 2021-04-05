Leave it to Biden to kill baseball!

Joe Biden is not just trying to fix the future of all U.S. elections, he's ruining the all-American sport of baseball to do it!

How?

Georgia passed a law that greatly expands people's opportunities to vote in every way.

Joe Biden called it, inexplicably, the second coming of Jim Crow.

He lied in innumerable ways about it. He said voters on long lines couldn't get water. He claimed that poll hours end early rather than being expanded by the plan. He lied again by saying it made absentee ballots harder to get. He deliberately told an outright falsehood by saying the new law bars mobile voting places. He told another barefaced lie by claiming it creates significant procedural changes to give more power to the Republican-controlled legislature in the election process.

TRENDING: WATCH: Octopus lashes out at beachgoer in amazing video

Because of all this, the Washington Post awarded Biden a record four Pinocchios in its fact-checking test.

"What I'm worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is," Biden said, knowing distorting the truth. "It's sick. It's sick … deciding that you're going to end voting at five o'clock when working people are just getting off work."

This lie was repeated by Biden several times including his news conference March 25.

"Among the outrageous parts of this new state law, it ends voting hours early so working people can't cast their vote after their shift is over."

That's what Biden said in statement March 26 called "On the attack of the right to vote in Georgia."

We all know that Joe Biden is the president of the United States for no other reason than he served as a convenient dupe during the 2020 election cycle called "the big steal." He won, in part, by turning the Georgia elections into a charade in which the voting "privilege" – and that's what it is – was hijacked by hysteria over the China virus to legalize the shameless theft of two state polling procedures.

Now what does this have to do with being complicit in ruining the great institution of Major League Baseball?

Biden went on ESPN and repeated all these prevarications about Georgia to call for moving baseball's 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta. Major League Baseball did just that, announcing the move Friday.

Now, you may not know this about me, but I'm a diehard baseball fan. It's one of the great pastimes in America. I'm also a lifelong New York Yankees fan. Sen. Chuck Schumer is now ghoulishly attempting to use this boycott of Georgia to steal the All-Star Game for New York!

How wrong is this? It's an abomination! Think of it. Yankee Stadium normally hosts over 50,000 on a bad night. But New York's Andrew Cuomo limits attendance to 20% of capacity because of the China virus. There's no end in sight to Cuomo's shortsightedness. I'm convinced that he must be dragged, kicking and screaming from office for his legion of crimes before New Yorkers are allowed to freely exercise their rights to attend a baseball game, send their kids to school, relax all mask rules, open their small businesses and worship in churches and synagogues.

By MLB moving the All-Star Game away from Atlanta – to New York or anywhere – Georgia will be missing out in $150 million in revenues. Why should they? Because Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines believed the lies of Biden – lies that will never be taken back nor forgiven?

Biden is in favor of boycotting Georgia but, mark my words, will OPPOSE the boycott the 2022 Olympics in China, despite the regime's slavery, human rights abuses, concentration camps and genocide. That's because Joe Biden is not only a liar, he is conscienceless. He will continue to make every wrong decision as long as he remains in power.

Here's what Joe Biden said on ESPN. It's so shameful. It's so corrupt. It's so debauched. Now that you know the truth about what Biden's been saying, you know what a crock this is.

"I think today's professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly," he said. "I would strongly support them [boycotting Atlanta]. People look to them. They're leaders. Look at what's happened with the NBA, as well."

What does he mean by that? How they disrespected the nation's flag, or how they, too, sold out to China?

"Look what's happened across the board," he continued. "The very people who are victimized the most are the people who are the leaders in these in these various sports, and it's just not right."

Is Joe a racist for stereotyping black men as good athletes? Yes, he's always been a racist.

And here it is – the big lies again from Biden. He'll be repeating this filthy, perversion of truth until to the day he goes to meet his maker.

"This is Jim Crow on steroids what they're doing in in Georgia and 40 other states," Biden told another whopper. "What it's all about. … Imagine passing the law saying you cannot provide water or food for someone standing in line to vote. You can't do that. Come on! Or you're gonna close a polling place at five o'clock when working people just get off."

There was a time I thought about Joe Biden as just a rube – a dishonest, venal, unscrupulous man. I overrated him. Anybody who can lie like that is beneath contempt.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!