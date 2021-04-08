MacBook, iPad production delayed due to global chip shortage

(ZEROHEDGE) – When pervasive chip and semiconductor shortages are threatening supply chains worldwide, it is hardly a surprise that Apple, one of the largest silicon buyers, has postponed the production of some MacBooks and iPads, according to a new report from Nikkei Asia.

The report said chip shortages are hindering MacBook production. Apple has had difficulty sourcing "the mounting of components on printed circuit boards before final assembly," industry sources said. iPad production has also been impacted due to a shortage of displays and display components. Meanwhile, there's been a global shortage of inexpensive display chips that has affected the auto and tech industries.

According to Nikkei, these issues have forced Apple to push back the production of a "portion of component orders" for the devices into the second half of the year. The report doesn't say which models of iPad and MacBooks are affected.

