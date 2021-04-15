Magnetic pole reversal comeback expected: Was this prophesied by Malachi?

(ISRAEL 365 NEWS) – Researchers recently discovered that a magnetic pole reversal that took place 42,000 years ago coupled with massive solar flares devastated the planet. As the magnetic field begins to shift again, one Torah scholar/scientist suggested that the same phenomenon was predicted by the prophet Malachi as preceding the “Day of Hashem.”

Researchers recently published a study showing that 42,000 years ago, a reversal in the Earth’s magnetic field combined with changes in the Sun’s behavior drastically changed the environment, leading to several centuries of apocalyptic conditions. And this magnetic shift is happening again at an alarming rate.

The study, published in Science, noted that the magnetic north pole, an aspect of the magnetic field that surrounds the planet, is not static and “wanders” near the geographic north pole. The cause of these changes is beneath our feet. The magnetic pole is mostly the result of ferrous fluids moving around in the earth’s core. The magnetic pole naturally moves and has even been known to shift hemispheres, turning the magnetic north pole into the magnetic south pole.

Read the full story ›