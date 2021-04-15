A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Magnetic pole reversal comeback expected: Was this prophesied by Malachi?

Last shift led to several centuries of apocalyptic conditions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 15, 2021 at 2:30pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ISRAEL 365 NEWS) – Researchers recently discovered that a magnetic pole reversal that took place 42,000 years ago coupled with massive solar flares devastated the planet. As the magnetic field begins to shift again, one Torah scholar/scientist suggested that the same phenomenon was predicted by the prophet Malachi as preceding the “Day of Hashem.”

Researchers recently published a study showing that 42,000 years ago, a reversal in the Earth’s magnetic field combined with changes in the Sun’s behavior drastically changed the environment, leading to several centuries of apocalyptic conditions. And this magnetic shift is happening again at an alarming rate.

The study, published in Science, noted that the magnetic north pole, an aspect of the magnetic field that surrounds the planet, is not static and “wanders” near the geographic north pole. The cause of these changes is beneath our feet. The magnetic pole is mostly the result of ferrous fluids moving around in the earth’s core. The magnetic pole naturally moves and has even been known to shift hemispheres, turning the magnetic north pole into the magnetic south pole.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Abortion pill kills 23-year-old woman after Biden scraps laws protecting women
Meet media's new boogeyman – 'vaccine hesitancy'
Colorado bill would allow human remains to be composted
'Church' with gay unicorn logo issues press release against GraceLife Church
African cardinal: We must rebel against same-sex 'marriage,' LGBT imperialism
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×