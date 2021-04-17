March was another record-breaking month for gun sales

(BIG LEAGUE POLITICS) – Those who think Americans will stop buying guns will be in for a rude awakening.

The number of firearm background checks conducted in the US, which serves as a rough proxy for the number of guns sold nationwide, hit record levels in March. Daniel Payne of Just The News highlighted that four million background checks were conducted “for the second time in history” and blew “past the earlier one-month record set in January.”

In March, the FBI conducted 4.7 million background checks for firearms, which was 400,000 more than January’s record-setting numbers.

