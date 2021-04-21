Attorney who brandished gun at BLM floats U.S. Senate bid

By Andrew Trunsky

Daily Caller News Foundation

Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis lawyer who brandished his assault rifle at Black Lives Matter protesters as they marched through his neighborhood, floated a bid for Missouri’s open Senate seat.

“I can confirm that it’s a consideration, yes,” McCloskey told Politico Tuesday evening, adding that he had no official timeline for announcing his decision.

He did, however, speak on Saturday at a GOP dinner in Jackson County, with former Gov. Eric Greitens and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in attendance. Both have already announced their candidacies to succeed Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, who announced his retirement in March.

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, gained national attention almost overnight after waving their guns at protesters as they marched to the house of former St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson in June 2020. Images of them standing outside their mansion went viral instantly, and they were later indicted on charges of evidence tampering and unlawful use of a weapon.

Former President Donald Trump came to their defense shortly after, saying that it was “disgraceful” they were facing legal consequences for their actions. The couple later spoke at the Republican National Convention, where they alleged that liberals wanted to “demolish” the suburbs and destroy the Second Amendment.

Other Republican lawmakers have floated Senate bids as well, including GOP Reps. Jason Smith and Billy Long. Whoever wins the Republican primary in 2022 will likely enter the general election as a favorite, given Missouri’s move to the right in recent years.

