Marxist Angela Davis calls on students at pricey California school to 'dismantle capitalism'

(FREE BEACON) – Headlining a diversity and inclusion webinar hosted by an elite California K-12 preparatory school on Wednesday, Marxist Angela Davis called on students at the $47,300 a year prep school to "dismantle capitalism."

Davis, a militant black power activist and former Communist Party member, headlined the final session of the Head-Royce School's 2021 CommunityEd series.

"Ultimately I think we're going to have to dismantle capitalism if we really want to move in a progressive direction, if we want our children and children's children and their children to begin to move along a trajectory that is described by freedom," she said.

