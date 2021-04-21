Maxine 'Troubled' Waters must be removed from Congress

Elliot Ness was a federal agent who became well-known during the early 1900s for cleaning up corruption, ultimately breaking up the Chicago crime mob led by Al Capone. Ness had handpicked 10 men – all with sterling reputations as incorruptible – to help him. They were known as "The Untouchables."

Today, several congresspersons consider themselves "untouchable," but in an entirely different sense. Despite having violated the public trust, they appear untouchable as to accountability. They include Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who funneled almost $3 million in campaign dollars to her husband's consulting firm, accounting for 80% of its income; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who, on the House Intelligence Committee, enjoyed a tryst with a Chinese spy; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., under investigation for several ethics violations, including an FEC complaint alleging illegal removal of $855,000 in campaign funds "off the books"; and, their matriarch, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., 82, who, having enjoyed Swamp creature comforts for over three decades while committing numerous ethical violations, believes – perhaps rightly – she is forever invincible. This sense of invincibility recently triggered her crossing over the line again, endangering others.

A racial insurrectionist willing to go anywhere anytime to ply her trade and despite riot-torn Minneapolis being far outside her representative venue, Waters rushed there to answer incitement's call. Having advocated for defunding police, a hypocritical Waters demanded a police escort be waiting for her upon arrival. Emotions were raw in the city as a white female Brooklyn Center police officer had accidentally killed a non-compliant black suspect wanted on warrants. Playing on these emotions, Waters encouraged the crowd to become "more confrontational" should the jury in the ongoing trial of white police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd, acquit him.

Violating the city's curfew to deliver this message, Waters also violated her oath of office, triggering a damning comment from Chauvin's trial judge. He labeled such remarks "abhorrent" and "disrespectful to the rule of law." Only hours later, shots were fired at a group of National Guardsmen in Minneapolis providing neighborhood security, injuring two. In such racially tense times, little is needed to trigger society's nutcases.

Even far-left CNN host Don Lemon criticized Waters, saying she "absolutely" should not have made such remarks. And Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., himself a victim of a crazed gunman, quickly condemned Waters' remarks commenting, "I was shot because of this kind of dangerous rhetoric." Waters' statements were clearly toxic, inexcusable and unnecessary.

This behavior is but the latest feeding Waters' untouchability perception – one fueled by a spineless Speaker Nancy Pelosi who immediately said she would not censure Waters, defended her remarks and claimed no apology was necessary. As if that was insufficient, after the verdict Pelosi, seeking to turn a career criminal into a hero, proclaimed, "Thank you, George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice."

Some Democrats are angered by Pelosi's dismissal of the incident, fearing the linkage of potential violence getting tied to their party. But it is obvious no bipartisan bridge will be built to quell troubled Waters, evidenced by Democrats quickly shooting down a resolution of censure against her.

But with the jury now having found Chauvin guilty on all counts, ironically Waters' inciteful remarks may work to his advantage, providing cause for mistrial. Ever since the early 1900s, when white Deep South politicians organized demonstrations in front of courthouses to intimidate juries deciding the fate of black defendants, the U.S. Supreme Court has reversed convictions. And if a mistrial is granted, another basis for Chauvin still being unable to get a fair trial is President Joe Biden's reference to his "overwhelming" guilt.

Waters has made a career of committing ethical violations earning her the title as "Most Corrupt Members of Congress" – on four occasions – by the normally pro-Democrat organization "Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington." In 2008, for example, as House Financial Services Committee chairwoman and in the midst of a national financial catastrophe, Waters prevailed upon U.S. Treasury officials to meet with minority-owned banks. It was a ruse; for when the meeting occurred, only one bank appeared, OneUnited Bank, in which Waters' husband, a former board member and current stockholder, discussed a $12 million bailout. She was ethically required to reveal this but purposely failed to do so.

Waters' wealth has benefited immensely while in Congress. So confident is she of retaining office, she unabashedly purchased, outside of her representative district, a $4 million Los Angeles home. She owns two additional $1 million homes as well. She ignores protesters tired of her preaching about poverty while living a lavish lifestyle. Waters remains unfazed, evidenced by her questionable actions in "spreading the wealth," having funneled more than a million dollars since 2003 to her daughter for contract work.

What gives Waters an invincible armor perception, leaving her brazen, cocky and unconcerned about words or actions is, perhaps, best summed up by Jack Marshall in his article, "Ethics Villain":

"Democrats know Waters is unethical; they simply lack the guts and integrity to say so and do something about her. … Never mind though: Waters is black, so … to criticize her at all is to be a racist. There is no member of Congress – maybe no one in government – so brazenly reliant on this principle as Waters … a demagogue, a racist, an embarrassment to her party, a disgrace to Congress and not very bright in the bargain. …"

Waters is a systemic racial antagonist. No matter how egregious the conduct of black suspects killed by white policemen, for her, emphasis is always on the latter. She has repeatedly demanded guilty verdicts for officers during ongoing trials, ignoring a constitutional right of fairness. She encourages followers to ignore the traditional ways of challenging those with different views, instead adopting more confrontational methods, helping to trigger violence by Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Waters apparently considers herself an impeachment expert, unbelievably seeking to impeach Donald Trump before he had taken office. Later, when confronted by a constituent about her own possible impeachment, an ever-confident Waters claimed "You can't impeach a woman of Congress!" But can we?

In 1797, Congress considered impeaching Sen. William Blout of Tennessee. Accused of scheming to increase his personal wealth by inciting Native American tribes to attack land owned by Spain, he was expelled from Congress. His impeachment case was dismissed when his lawyer successfully argued it was moot as Blout had been expelled.

Unlike Blout, Waters remains a seated member of Congress. While a Democrat House majority has tossed her an "untouchables" life line, perhaps a Chauvin mistrial decision can trigger an impeachment effort to still the troubled Waters.

