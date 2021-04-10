McDonald’s will close hundreds of locations in Walmart stores

(CNBC) – McDonald’s is closing hundreds of restaurants inside of Walmart, as customers increasingly shop online and opt for the drive-thru window.

The big-box retailer confirmed Friday that the fast-food chain will have around 150 locations that remain across its 3,570 SuperCenters. That has gradually fallen over the years from a peak of about 1,000 locations. The closures were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

For about three decades, the two corporate giants have teamed up and made it possible for Walmart shoppers to order a burger and fries after filling up their shopping cart with groceries and other merchandise. Yet the pandemic has shaken up the way that customers prefer to shop and dine.

Read the full story ›