Meat made from spinach? Scientists use leafy skeleton to make lab-grown beef

(STUDY FINDS) – Does the future of meat production currently sit in the produce aisle of your local supermarket? As scientists look for more sustainable and ethical ways to satisfy meat eaters, lab-grown products are becoming a popular alternative. So what’s the best way to grow a fresh cut of beef? Researchers in Massachusetts say spinach isn’t just a great steak side dish, it’s perfect for growing them in labs too.

Their study finds spinach leaves provide a cost-efficient and environmentally friendly scaffold to grow meat cells on. Boston College engineer Glenn Gaudette says the discovery of an edible platform may help speed up the development of cultured meats.

When scientists strip spinach of everything but its veiny skeleton, the leaf’s circulatory network serves as an edible skeleton for the new lab-grown bovine protein. Gaudette adds this process may help reduce the burden on resources which go into meeting growing demands for meat worldwide.

Read the full story ›