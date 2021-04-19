Medical examiner finally announces cause of death for Capitol cop

The chief medical examiner in Washington, D.C., says the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick after the Jan. 6 riot was due to natural causes – complications from a stroke he suffered the day after the violence.

Democrats have blamed the crowd of mostly Trump-supporting activists who marched to the Capitol and broke in in protest of Congress' certification of Joe Biden's election victory.

The Washington Examiner reported Francisco Diaz, the chief medical examiner in D.C., told the Washington Post that Sicknick died after suffering two strokes.

He explained there was no allergic reaction to chemical irritants.

The 42-year-old officer died a day after the riot.

Capitol Police had blamed the protesters for the death, apparently without evidence.

"Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," police said at that time.

And former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen announced the officer died due "to the injuries he suffered defending the U.S. Capitol against the violent mob who stormed it."

WND previously reported that key officials at the U.S. Capitol were warned in advance that the Jan. 6 protest could deteriorate to "a significantly dangerous situation for law enforcement and the general public alike."

But contratry to the evidence, Capitol Police were told there were "no specific known threats related to the joint session of Congress."

The details are from a new report, "Review of the Events Surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Takeover of the U.S. Capitol," from Inspector General Michael Bolton.

A copy was obtained by the New York Times and the The Hill reported on it.

The report said, "Capitol Police officers were instructed by leaders not to use their most aggressive tactics when responding to the mob of pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to a new report from the agency’s internal watchdog."

Bolton said that three days before the event, officials were warned during an intelligence assessment of the possibility of trouble.

"Stop the Steal’s propensity to attract white supremacists, militia members, and others who actively promote violence may lead to a significantly dangerous situation for law enforcement and the general public alike," the assessment said, according to Bolton.

But he noted that the Capitol Police’s Civil Disturbance Unit, charged with handling large events, "was ordered by supervisors not to use the department’s most powerful tools and techniques," the report said.

Establishment media outlets had claimed that Sicknick was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher by Trump supporters.

