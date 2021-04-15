Meet media's new boogeyman – 'vaccine hesitancy'

(NEW AMERICAN) – The media's pressure campaign is working overtime to ensure Americans get their COVID-19 shots. Mainstream outlets are now calling for Americans to beware of "vaccine hesitancy," which they characterize as an unjustified fear of vaccines that arises in response to very real considerations about the safety of the coronavirus vaccines.

The Hill on Wednesday, for example, published a piece entitled "The Memo: Specter of vaccine hesitancy rises after J&J blow."

"The pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine announced Tuesday is virtually certain to exacerbate vaccine hesitancy, dealing a fresh blow to the nation's efforts to recover from the pandemic," writer Niall Stanage laments. Adding, "Vaccine hesitancy is on its way to becoming the main hurdle in the fight against the virus, experts say."

