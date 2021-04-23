A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mexico President suggests U.S. citizenship for planting trees

Temporary work visas, eventual citizenship for those taking part in vast environmental program

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 23, 2021 at 12:00pm
(NEWSMAX) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday suggested the U.S. government could offer temporary work visas and eventually citizenship to those who take part in a vast tree planting program he hopes to expand to Central America.

In remarks at the White House virtual climate summit, Lopez Obrador said that Mexico aimed to expand his administration's signature "Sembrando Vida," or "Sowing Life," program to Central America, which he said is planting 700,000 trees.

Calling it "possibly the largest reforestation effort in the world," Lopez Obrador said the program aims to create 1.2 million jobs and plant an additional 3 billion trees through expansion into southeastern Mexico and Central America.

Read the full story ›

