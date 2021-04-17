A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expands mask mandate to 2-year-olds

Doubles down on restrictive coronavirus strategy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 17, 2021 at 3:05pm
(BREITBART) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer doubled down on her restrictive coronavirus strategy by requiring young children to wear masks.

Michigan Capitol Confidential reported the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), headed by Elizabeth Hertel, who just returned from an Alabama beach vacation, issued the order.

Children under the age of 5 had previously been exempt. But now, kids at camps and child care must be covered. “A good faith effort is made to ensure that children aged 2 to 4 years wear a mask when participating in gatherings,” the order said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







