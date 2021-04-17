Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expands mask mandate to 2-year-olds

(BREITBART) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer doubled down on her restrictive coronavirus strategy by requiring young children to wear masks.

Michigan Capitol Confidential reported the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), headed by Elizabeth Hertel, who just returned from an Alabama beach vacation, issued the order.

Children under the age of 5 had previously been exempt. But now, kids at camps and child care must be covered. “A good faith effort is made to ensure that children aged 2 to 4 years wear a mask when participating in gatherings,” the order said.

