MIT study: You're no safer from COVID social distancing at 6 or 60 feet

'Everyone in that space is at roughly the same risk, actually'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 27, 2021 at 8:54pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- Social distancing inside at 60 feet is no safer than at 6 feet — and “exposure time” indoors is actually far more important, according to a new study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In a report that challenges widely accepted COVID-19 prevention guidelines, researchers say there’s “little benefit” to health officials’ “6-foot rule,” especially when wearing masks inside.

“The distancing isn’t helping you that much and it’s also giving you a false sense of security because you’re as safe at 6 feet as you are at 60 feet if you’re indoors,” MIT engineering professor Martin Bazant, who authored the study, told CNBC.

Read the full story ›

