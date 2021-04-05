MLB, Delta and the Catholic Church are at war with us

Whether you realize it or not, we are at war (and I'm not referring to my initials). American institutions, corporations, sports leagues and even the Catholic Church are at war with the American people.

But they're about to learn a priceless lesson. The ignorant, politically correct, woke dunces who run these institutions are all committing economic suicide.

Why would any company, sports league or religious institution get involved in politics? Why would they risk offending and losing 50% or more of their customer base?

I'm an SOB (son of a butcher). I learned everything about business from my grandfather the butcher. He taught me the keys to business success:

No. 1: The customer is always right.

No. 2: If the customer is wrong, refer back to rule No. 1.

Hello, is anybody home? Don't you see us? There are 74 million Trump voters. We are the silent majority. We are your customers. Why would you openly offend us? Do you want to lose half your customer base? Can you live without 74 million customers?

Don't look now, but that's exactly what's happening. Our country and society are imploding. Businesses and institutions are committing suicide. They're surrendering to "cancel culture." But in reality, they're only canceling themselves.

Major League Baseball just announced they're moving the All-Star Game away from Atlanta to protest Georgia Republicans passing voter ID laws. Babe Ruth is rolling over in his grave. My advice: Now is the perfect time for 74 million Trump voters to cancel baseball. I won't watch one game this season. This is called the power of the purse. Good luck, baseball.

Delta Airlines just publicly condemned those same Georgia voter ID laws. My advice: Now is the perfect time for 74 million Trump voters to cancel Delta Airlines. You thought your flights were empty for the past year? I'll fly ABD – Anyone But Delta.

You might also ask Delta if this means passengers can now board their planes without showing ID?

But now we come to the dumbest move of all – by the Catholic Church. Let's face it: The Catholic Church never calls the police on anyone, even the most evil criminals on earth. As an example, if you confess to a priest that you're a murderer, mass murderer, rapist or Nazi, or that you beat your wife, no priest can report you to the police. The church considers any confession to be sacred. Priests can never disclose. They must take that confession to the grave.

Or take the issue of illegal aliens (i.e., criminals). Has any priest in history ever called the police to rat out an illegal alien sitting inside their church? Not to my knowledge. Churches are a "sanctuary." Everyone is protected inside a Catholic church.

Yet days ago, Father Milton Ryan, a priest at Holy Trinity Church in Dallas, ratted out his own parishioner. Not a murderer or mass murderer or pedophile. Ryan called the police on a pregnant, Catholic wife and mother of a 1-year-old for not wearing a mask at church. She was dragged out of the church by police. She was threatened with arrest. Church authorities took photos of her license plate. She was informed she'd never be welcome in that church again.

What would Jesus say? Is this a spiritual way to treat a member of your church? A pregnant mother? Is not wearing a mask now a crime worse than pedophile priests or murderers to the Catholic Church?

Most Catholics I know are Republican, conservative Trump voters. The church just spit in their faces. It's time for (excuse the pun) a "Come to Jesus" moment.

My advice: It's time for all good Catholics, especially the Republican, conservative variety (which describes every Catholic I know), to call their local Catholic diocese and let them know they won't be donating another dollar to the church until Ryan is removed from Holy Trinity Church and the Catholic Church makes a national public apology to the pregnant Catholic mother.

I think Major League Baseball, Delta Airlines and the Catholic Church are about to learn a lesson about business from my grandfather the butcher.

Happy Easter. God bless America.

