World
Moscow warns west against sending troops to back Ukraine

Washington pledged to stand by Ukraine in event of Russian 'aggression'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 3, 2021 at 5:57pm
(MILITARY.COM) – Moscow warned the West on Friday against sending troops to Ukraine to buttress its ally, after Kiev accused Moscow of building up troops on its border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday accused Russia of massing troops on the border, and Washington pledged to stand by Ukraine in the event of Russian "aggression."

Weeks of renewed frontline clashes have raised fears of a an escalation of the long-simmering conflict in eastern Ukraine, where Kiev's forces are battling pro-Russian separatists.

