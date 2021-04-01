Muslim leaders demand UK shows 'respect' to Islam or face becoming 'like France'

(BREITBART) – Local Islamic leaders in West Yorkshire will send a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanding that Britain show “respect” to Islam or face becoming “like France” following controversy over a teacher showing students a picture of Mohammed.

The imam of the Al-Hikam Institute in Bradford, Adil Shahzad warned that there may be consequences from the Muslim community if action is not taken against the teacher, who has already been suspended and forced into hiding after a local Islamic group shard his identity online.

Local campaigners have been protesting outside the Batley Grammar School, vowing to continue demonstrating until the teacher is fired.

