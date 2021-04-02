A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nearly 30 finches found concealed in hair rollers inside man’s luggage

Avians may have been smuggled for bird-singing competitions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 2, 2021 at 11:43am
(KXAN) – A man from Guyana did not make it past John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport Sunday after 29 live finches were found in his baggage. The birds were hidden inside some colorful hair rollers.

The 26-year-old was traveling from Georgetown, Guyana to New Jersey when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) discovered the finches during a secondary baggage examination. In a news release, CBP said he was not criminally charged, but will have to pay a $300 civil penalty. He was put on a plane back to Guyana, Monday.

The finches were quarantined and put in the care of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services.

Read the full story ›

