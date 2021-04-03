Negative black-market COVID tests flooding dark web

(ZEROHEDGE) – With Covid test results now becoming the key to people doing the once basic things they used to be able to do without turning over personal health records (i.e. go to the store and buy a sandwich, or do their laundry) it should come as no surprise that dark web searches for Covid test results are skyrocketing.

In fact, Uswitch recently analyzed Google searches and found that the number of people who were searching for "buy covid test results" in January 2021 had doubled since August 2020.

Other media outlets are also starting to pick up on the trend. "At the moment we are scanning more than 200 million dark web pages per week. We do see an increase in Covid-19 vaccine proof or Covid-19 test result but also there were some tests results on offer in certain marketplaces," a cybersecurity expert in New Zealand told NZHerald this week.

