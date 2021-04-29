Nevada wants to have unlimited number of parents on birth certificates

(PRESS CALIFORNIA) – A bill in the Nevada state legislature would strike the term mother and father on birth certificates and authorize an unlimited number of adults to be listed.

“We need to contact the Senate Judiciary Members and urge them to oppose AB 115,” the Nevada Family Alliance, a program of Capitol Resource Institute,” said in a statement. “The passing of this bill could bring complicated and dangerous implications for parents across Nevada.”

The bill was heard this week in the Senate Judiciary Committee. It already passed in the Assembly, where it was sponsored by Assemblywoman Cecelia González, a Democrat.

