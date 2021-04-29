A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nevada wants to have unlimited number of parents on birth certificates

'Radically re-defines the parent-child relationship'

WND News Services
Published April 29, 2021 at 12:10pm
(PRESS CALIFORNIA) – A bill in the Nevada state legislature would strike the term mother and father on birth certificates and authorize an unlimited number of adults to be listed.

“We need to contact the Senate Judiciary Members and urge them to oppose AB 115,” the Nevada Family Alliance, a program of Capitol Resource Institute,” said in a statement. “The passing of this bill could bring complicated and dangerous implications for parents across Nevada.”

The bill was heard this week in the Senate Judiciary Committee. It already passed in the Assembly, where it was sponsored by Assemblywoman Cecelia González, a Democrat.

Read the full story ›

