A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Northern Ireland violence worst in decades

Fears of 'the troubles' return

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 10, 2021 at 5:07pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – Sporadic rioting across several cities and towns in Northern Ireland has resulted in at least 70 injured police officers. The violence is some of the worst in decades as governments in Belfast, London, and Dublin have denounced the social unrest, according to BBC.

Unrest broke out a week ago amid rising post-Brexit tensions. A more immediate catalyst was a decision a few weeks back by public prosecutors not to charge anyone with alleged breaches of COVID regulations at an IRA funeral that sparked unionist outrage.

The unrest began on Mar. 29 in a small city in Northern Ireland called Londonderry. Since then, protests and rioting have spread to Belfast, Carrickfergus, Ballymena, and Newtownabbey.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Psaki warns Biden not done attacking gun rights: 'This is only the beginning'
BLM co-founder buys $1.4 million home in virtually all-white area
Caribbean volcano erupts, but 'only those vaccinated against COVID' allowed to evacuate
Northern Ireland violence worst in decades
Mark Meadows: 'Biden is either lying, never bought a gun at a gun show, or both'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×