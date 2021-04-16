A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health WorldPAN-DEMONIUM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Norway's health experts recommend banning AstraZeneca jab as Nordics get cold feet

Concerns mount over rare cerebral blood clots

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 16, 2021 at 2:18pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – While the EU touted its latest milestone in its vaccine rollout earlier this week, leading public health officials in Denmark decided to ban the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 jab over the risks of rare but sometimes fatal cerebral blood clots. And in the latest sign that the Nordic nations are fixing to block the AstraZeneca jabs, as leading public health experts in Norway officially recommended that their government implement a similar ban.

In a press release published Thursday, the agency announced that after examining the risks of the jab in concert with other government experts, they had determined that the continued use of the AstraZeneca jab – which, like the J&J jab, is based on the adenovirus platform – wouldn't be appropriate.

"Based on this knowledge, we have arrived at a recommendation that the AstraZeneca vaccine be removed from the coronavirus vaccination program in Norway," Geir Bukholm, director of infection control at the National Institute of Public Health, said in the statement.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Economists sound alarm on China gaming free market to gain world domination
Complex global supply chain of semiconductors explained in 1 chart
There are now more real estate agents than homes for sale in U.S.
Norway's health experts recommend banning AstraZeneca jab as Nordics get cold feet
Kamala Harris: 'Black women are dying in childbirth because of racism'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×