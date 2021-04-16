Norway's health experts recommend banning AstraZeneca jab as Nordics get cold feet

(ZEROHEDGE) – While the EU touted its latest milestone in its vaccine rollout earlier this week, leading public health officials in Denmark decided to ban the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 jab over the risks of rare but sometimes fatal cerebral blood clots. And in the latest sign that the Nordic nations are fixing to block the AstraZeneca jabs, as leading public health experts in Norway officially recommended that their government implement a similar ban.

In a press release published Thursday, the agency announced that after examining the risks of the jab in concert with other government experts, they had determined that the continued use of the AstraZeneca jab – which, like the J&J jab, is based on the adenovirus platform – wouldn't be appropriate.

"Based on this knowledge, we have arrived at a recommendation that the AstraZeneca vaccine be removed from the coronavirus vaccination program in Norway," Geir Bukholm, director of infection control at the National Institute of Public Health, said in the statement.

