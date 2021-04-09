Now CNN is trying to cancel 'chop suey' font

(OUTKICK) – Can a font style be racist? CNN reporter Anne Quito seems to think so, and she has published a massive report on why those letters you’ve seen on the front of buildings, on to-go boxes and on menus are a problem.

“It’s hard not to cringe at the Chinese stereotypes bundled up with each font package — especially when seen through the lens of today’s heightened vigilance toward discrimination and systemic racism,” Quito writes. “Critics believe that using chop suey typefaces is downright racist, particularly when deployed by non-Asian creators.”

So is it racist when Asians use the font? How are we supposed to know the race of the person who ordered ‘chop suey’ fonts on buildings? On menus? On signage? Will Quito and her fellow critics request the full cancellation of certain fonts?

