A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE LEFT, UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Now CNN is trying to cancel 'chop suey' font

'It’s hard not to cringe at the Chinese stereotypes'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 9, 2021 at 1:15pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(OUTKICK) – Can a font style be racist? CNN reporter Anne Quito seems to think so, and she has published a massive report on why those letters you’ve seen on the front of buildings, on to-go boxes and on menus are a problem.

“It’s hard not to cringe at the Chinese stereotypes bundled up with each font package — especially when seen through the lens of today’s heightened vigilance toward discrimination and systemic racism,” Quito writes. “Critics believe that using chop suey typefaces is downright racist, particularly when deployed by non-Asian creators.”

So is it racist when Asians use the font? How are we supposed to know the race of the person who ordered ‘chop suey’ fonts on buildings? On menus? On signage? Will Quito and her fellow critics request the full cancellation of certain fonts?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







High school track coach fired after he refused to make team wear masks
Black student responsible for racist graffiti at American college
Now CNN is trying to cancel 'chop suey' font
Giant water monitor lizard wanders into 7-Eleven, climbs shelves
Woman who had the world's longest fingernails cuts them after nearly 30 years
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×