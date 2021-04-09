Now Hillary Clinton 'linked' to nude public photo shoot scandal in Dubai

There are few topics that have not been cited in scandals connected to Hillary Clinton.

Government emails on an unsecure server? Check. Defending a philandering husband? Check. Telling tall tales under oath? Check? And too many more to enumerate.

But this, apparently, is a new one.

Just the News reports the Russian-sponsored RT news outlet says a scandalous photo shoot last week of a balcony filled with nude women in the strict Muslim nation of Dubai was arranged by Ukraine native Vitaliy Grechin, who is said to be a "Democratic Party strategist."

TRENDING: Goodbye to my brother, Rush – for now

Photos from social media show him with Clinton, as well as with then-President Barack Obama and actor George Clooney.

Grechin claimed in 2019 to be a financial adviser to Obama.

The Ukrainian website Strana, which is financed by Russia and is pro-Moscow, published the images of Grechin with Obama and Clinton.

The photo shoot took place just before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived for a state visit to regional neighbor Qatar, Just the News said.

Is Hillary Clinton linked to a nude public photo shoot scandal in Dubai? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 50% (1 Votes) 50% (1 Votes)

The Dubai Police on April 3 announced the charges.

"A criminal case has been registered against the arrested, and they have been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action," the agency wrote on Twitter.

Citing local law, the agency noted: "Whoever publicly appeals, sings, or engages in lewd speech, and whoever seduces others publicly into debauchery in any manner whatsoever, shall be punished by detention for at most six months and by a fine."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!