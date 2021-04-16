A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyMATTERS OF FINANCE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

There are now more real estate agents than homes for sale in U.S.

Market is running red-hot, but with low inventory

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 16, 2021 at 2:42pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – If there has been one surefire beneficiary of the Fed printing trillions of new dollars and bailing out the entire U.S. economy at the cost of what will likely be a hyperinflationary disaster in the future, it has been the housing market.

The real estate market has surged into 2021, as newly cash flush U.S. citizens (thanks to a slew of government 'free money') leave cities and look to settle down in the suburbs. To say the market is running hot would be a vast understatement.

And this, of course, has resulted in an influx of new realtors. In fact, as the Wall Street Journal reports, "there are more real-estate agents than homes for sale in the U.S." It marks only the second time in history The National Association of Realtors member count is above the number of homes on the market. The other time was in December of 2019.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Economists sound alarm on China gaming free market to gain world domination
Complex global supply chain of semiconductors explained in 1 chart
There are now more real estate agents than homes for sale in U.S.
Norway's health experts recommend banning AstraZeneca jab as Nordics get cold feet
Kamala Harris: 'Black women are dying in childbirth because of racism'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×