There are now more real estate agents than homes for sale in U.S.

(ZEROHEDGE) – If there has been one surefire beneficiary of the Fed printing trillions of new dollars and bailing out the entire U.S. economy at the cost of what will likely be a hyperinflationary disaster in the future, it has been the housing market.

The real estate market has surged into 2021, as newly cash flush U.S. citizens (thanks to a slew of government 'free money') leave cities and look to settle down in the suburbs. To say the market is running hot would be a vast understatement.

And this, of course, has resulted in an influx of new realtors. In fact, as the Wall Street Journal reports, "there are more real-estate agents than homes for sale in the U.S." It marks only the second time in history The National Association of Realtors member count is above the number of homes on the market. The other time was in December of 2019.

