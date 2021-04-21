Obama-lovin' Netflix plunges: Streaming giant stumbles

(CNBC) -- Investopedia defines a “correction” as a “decline of 10% or greater in the price of a security, asset, or a financial market.”

This was Netflix’s correction quarter.

Shares slumped more than 10% after hours after Netflix announced it had added just under 4 million subscribers in the first quarter — missing the company’s forecast of 6 million. Netflix also said it expected a mere 1 million paid net additions for the second quarter. To put that in perspective, Netflix added 10 million subscribers in last year’s second quarter.

