GENDER BENDERS
Ohio to allow transgender people to change gender on birth certificates

Court ruling came in response to lawsuit

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2021 at 12:11pm
(AMERICAN GREATNESS) – The State of Ohio is set to become the 49th state to allow transgender people to change their gender on their official birth certificates, Breitbart reports.

The Ohio Department of Health has decided not to appeal a federal court ruling from December that ruled the state’s ban on gender changes in birth records is unconstitutional.

The court ruling issued last December came in response to a lawsuit brought by four transgender people seeking to change their birth records. According to the Breitbart report, Judge Michael Watson, a George W. Bush appointee, ruled that the Buckeye State must allow for “corrections” on birth certificates

