Pagan woman suing Panera Bread after being told she will go to Hell by assistant manager

(END TIME HEADLINES) – A woman in Pennsylvania is reportedly suing a Panera Bread after alleging that she was discriminated against and fired due to her pagan beliefs.

The report details that, Tammy McCoy, of Clairton, Pennsylvania, who was originally hired as a baker at the Panera in nearby Pleasant Hills, in October 2019, claims that upon being hired she “never discussed her religion or religious beliefs at work” because she felt the subject was private. McCoy states that the subject of religion came to the forefront in late May of 2020 when she was on her lunch break with the store’s assistant manager, Lori Dubs.

It is then that McCoy claims that the manager asked McCoy what her religion was, and Tammy responded, “I am Pagan.” By definition, Paganism is an umbrella term used for a number of different growing religious and spiritual practices centered on nature and magic. It was then that the manager reportedly responded by telling McCoy that she was going to hell, and Dubs “vigorously nodded her head in agreement.”

