A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education FaithBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pastors welcome rise in private and homeschooling in black communities

Students 'skipping grade levels, becoming more proficient and flourishing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 25, 2021 at 4:21pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BREITBART) -- Pastors leading black church communities are confirming the surge in the number of black families choosing private, small schools, and homeschooling for their children, and welcoming the opportunity for more involvement in K-12 education by black churches.

Pastor Cecil Blye of More Grace Ministries Church in Louisville, Kentucky, told Breitbart News he and his fellow pastors have seen a surge in homeschooling “among families in black churches in Louisville, as well as a push to start private schools and charter schools by black pastors.”

Blye confirmed a recent report by the U.S. Census Bureau that showed homeschooling rates are rising among black families, in which the proportion of homeschooling in the black community increased from 3.3 percent in spring 2020 to 16.1 percent in fall 2020.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pastors welcome rise in private and homeschooling in black communities
COVID-19 a chance for U.S. 'diplomacy' in Caribbean
Scientific research offered as economic stimulus
Labor loses big in rejection by Amazon warehouse workers
Exclusive: 21 black leaders denounce the left's lies about Georgia election law
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×