Paypal cofounder warns Bitcoin 'could be a Chinese financial weapon against the U.S.'

'The Chinese Communist Party hates crypto and loves AI'

Published April 8, 2021 at 4:03pm
(ZEROHEDG) – In early 2018, controversial conservative billionaire and PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel said "Crypto is libertarian, AI is communist." He was specifically talking about decentralization and centralization.

No wonder, then, as the billionaire VC said at the time, "the Chinese Communist Party hates crypto and loves AI."

Now, three years later, the Palantir co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel joined former Secretary of State Mike Pomeo and former National Security Agency advisor Robert C. O’Brien in a virtual roundtable organized by the Richard Nixon Foundation, to discuss Big Tech’s problematic ties with China.

