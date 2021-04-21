A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Peloton's clash with agency over treadmill safety threatens to tarnish brand

Could require heftier damage control, costing more money

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 20, 2021 at 8:55pm
(CNBC) -- A public dispute with a federal agency over safety concerns and a chilling video of a child being dragged under a treadmill are threatening the community that Peloton has built.

Time-pressed parents and workout addicts who own Peloton products are scratching their heads and taking to social media platforms and community chat rooms to discuss the fitness equipment manufacturer’s response to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The agency is looking into the safety of Peloton’s high-end treadmill, which has now been linked to numerous injuries and one child’s death.

Peloton has said it has no intent to recall its $4,300 Tread+, despite calls from regulators and politicians to do so.

Read the full story ›

