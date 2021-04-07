Pence returns to MAGA world with Trump-backed political group

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence will take a step back into public life and a possible 2024 run with the launch Wednesday of the Advancing American Freedom advocacy group, designed to merge traditional conservative thinking with Trumpism.

It will seek to defend the Trump-Pence administration’s record while building what aides said would be a “winning formula for a broader coalition.”

The makeup of its advisory board reflects that mission, including figures from the Trump White House, such as Kellyanne Conway and Larry Kudlow, alongside key players from the broader conservative movement such as David McIntosh, president of the Club for Growth.

Read the full story ›