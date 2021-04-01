Pfizer says COVID jab '100% effective' on children aged 12 to 15

(ZEROHEDGE) – Pfizer is already testing its vaccine on children as young as five (and soon will test it on children as young as six months), but the first results from the company's trial on an older cohort of minors have just arrived, and unsurprisingly, the data showed the vaccines were 100% effective at protecting children from COVID-19.

To be sure, children are believed to be strongly resilient to COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus, naturally, although there have been cases of child fatalities attributed to COVID.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the company is planning to submit the new data on the vaccine (developed in partnership with German drugmaker BioNTech) to the FDA "as soon as possible" as the company hopes that kids in the age group will be able to get vaccinated before the start of the new school year.

